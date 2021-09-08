Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.96.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

