Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $185.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $196.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.83.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

