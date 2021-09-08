Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,785 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $102.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

