Nord Finance (NORD) Trading Up 28.3% Over Last 7 Days

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $6.96 million and $890,736.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00006285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00134156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00190053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.22 or 0.07243672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.57 or 0.99921804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.93 or 0.00731103 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,551 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.