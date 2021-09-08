NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.70

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €43.70 ($51.41) and traded as low as €42.36 ($49.84). NORMA Group shares last traded at €42.52 ($50.02), with a volume of 12,038 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NORMA Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.35.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

