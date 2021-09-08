North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) is CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,932 shares during the quarter. North American Construction Group comprises 5.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 7.80% of North American Construction Group worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOA stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. 606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $426.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

