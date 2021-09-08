Northland Securities Upgrades Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to “Outperform”

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

