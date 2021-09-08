Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.39 and last traded at $152.98. 1,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 94,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Novanta alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 49,783.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,450,000 after buying an additional 521,728 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 37.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after purchasing an additional 366,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Novanta by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,541 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Novanta by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,785,000 after buying an additional 187,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.