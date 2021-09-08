Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 1.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.76. 49,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

