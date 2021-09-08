Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.27

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.27 and last traded at $55.20, with a volume of 2696525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

NUAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

