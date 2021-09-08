Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 28,901 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.0% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 679,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,451,312. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

