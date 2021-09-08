Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $16.04 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $465.85. 8,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.32 and a 200 day moving average of $438.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

