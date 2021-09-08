Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $29.30 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Visa by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 88,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Visa by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $229.91. The stock had a trading volume of 321,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,611. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.57 and a 200-day moving average of $229.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $447.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

