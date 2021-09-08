Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 1,141 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,952 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.0% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $53,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 63,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.27. The company had a trading volume of 272,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,485. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.