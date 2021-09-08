Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 15,000 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.