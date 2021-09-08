Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 2,473 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at $164,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 11.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,755. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.48.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

