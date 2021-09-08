Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. 1,681,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,185. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.