OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $209.00

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.