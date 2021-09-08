Observer Hits Market Cap of $13.80 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Observer has a total market cap of $13.80 million and $1.12 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Observer has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00169713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.58 or 0.00714476 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

