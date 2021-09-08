OctoFi Price Tops $9.35 on Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for $9.35 or 0.00020231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and $27,142.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00160843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.23 or 0.00714756 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

