Oddo Bhf Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €352.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €352.00 ($414.12) price target by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Oddo Bhf’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €320.59 ($377.16).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €300.90 ($354.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €311.21 and a 200 day moving average of €293.50. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

