ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $9,535.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,204.25 or 1.00341383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00050251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00065891 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

