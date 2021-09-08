Odyssey Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $4.21 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00176799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.68 or 0.00722904 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

