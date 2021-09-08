Offshift (XFT) Price Up 38% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 38% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00005705 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $9.77 million and $254,016.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,365.76 or 1.00638964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044869 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00070334 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008267 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002211 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.