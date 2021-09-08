OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of OGE Energy worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,089,000 after purchasing an additional 410,336 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,651,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $85,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

