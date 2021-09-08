OIN Finance Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $212,854.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00058809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00177112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.60 or 0.00724782 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,308,552 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.