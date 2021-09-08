OKB (OKB) Price Down 19.6% This Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, OKB has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. OKB has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $413.53 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $18.09 or 0.00040819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00169713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.58 or 0.00714476 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars.

