Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Boosted by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for approximately 3.0% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.33% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,153,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 83,020 shares in the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

OLLI traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,484. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

