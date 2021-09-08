OLO (NYSE:OLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 603,345 shares.The stock last traded at $35.43 and had previously closed at $36.84.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get OLO alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.