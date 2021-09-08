Olyseum (OLY) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last Week

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and $100,121.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00132303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00192357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.76 or 0.07553753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,992.36 or 0.99995775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.27 or 0.00740696 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,589,650 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

