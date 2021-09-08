Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA) in the last few weeks:

8/24/2021 – Omega Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Omega Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Omega Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Omega Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

OMGA stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

