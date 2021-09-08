Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/3/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

9/1/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

