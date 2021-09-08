Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTRK stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 635,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,935. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $209.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ontrak by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ontrak by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTRK. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

