Opacity (OPCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.07 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Opacity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and $110,041.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00157650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.28 or 0.00731921 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

