OpenDAO Price Reaches $1.94 (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00169423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.18 or 0.00722802 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

