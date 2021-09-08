Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

