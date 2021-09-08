Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $9.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $9.83 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $42.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $44.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.08 billion to $44.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. Oracle has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $247.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.