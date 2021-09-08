Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 81,927 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.6% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.2% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $89.52. 259,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,703,211. The firm has a market cap of $249.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.