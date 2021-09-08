OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,262 shares of company stock valued at $774,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 397,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

