Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

OSK stock opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.