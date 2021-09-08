OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Sells $770,634.09 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.49. 98,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,680. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

