Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.47

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.47, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 48.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Otter Tail by 128.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Otter Tail by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

