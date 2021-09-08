Oxen Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $115,554.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $38.11 million and $115,554.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,047.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.73 or 0.07543879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $670.53 or 0.01456178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00391753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00128222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.65 or 0.00572565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.15 or 0.00564965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00339498 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,264,868 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.