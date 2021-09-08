Oxygen Achieves Market Cap of $129.56 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $129.56 million and $2.81 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00004891 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,273,067 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

