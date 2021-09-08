PAC Global Market Capitalization Hits $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00040044 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.33 or 0.01048304 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

