PAC Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $166.40 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 69.2% higher against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $166.40 million and approximately $726,568.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,379,392,609 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

