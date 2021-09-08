Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 0.1%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. Its personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

