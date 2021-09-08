PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Position Raised by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 176.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGS stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

