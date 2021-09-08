PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading Up 7.4%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

About PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD)

Paid, Inc provides an all in one e-Commerce as a service platform to businesses spanning multiple industries. It combines an intuitive website builder & e-Commerce store with a proprietary shipping AI engine and payments processing through one platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Service; Shipping Calculator Services; Brewery Management Software; Merchant Processing Services; and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services.

