Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 6,870 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.73. 1,050,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,311. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $470.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

